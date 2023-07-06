A principal of a school in Pune was assaulted by a mob claiming association with the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal. This incident occurred on Tuesday, July 4, following students' recitation of a Christian prayer during the morning assembly. A video shows Alexander Reid, the principal of DY Patil High School in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade town, being chased by a mob shouting “Har Har Mahadev”. In the video, we can see the assaulters ripping Reid's clothes and hitting him. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held in Rs 70 Crore Drug Bust Case of 2021; Bajrang Dal Functionary Says Accused Son of BJP Leader.

School Principal Thrashed by Alleged Bajrang Dal Mob:

Video | Principal of Dr. D.Y. Patil English High School (Ambi,Talegaon-Pune) Alexander Reid beaten up by a mob of alleged Bajrang activists for conducting Christian prayer 'Our Father Who Art In Heaven', every morning in the school. pic.twitter.com/f2UV7dzBNW — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)