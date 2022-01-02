Pune, January 2: A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his mother before ending his life in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday. The man reportedly gave a drug overdose to his mother and later suffocated her to death with a plastic bag. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Fartade and his 76-year-old mother Nirmala. Fartade sent a suicide note to his relative through WhatsApp. The incident took place in the Dhankawdi area of Pune. Pune Shocker: Man Kills Mother After She Refuses to Give Him Money to Buy Alcohol, Arrested.

As per a report published in The Indian Express, the man had lost his job and was under a lot of debt. On Saturday, Fartade sent the suicide note to his relatives. After reading the message, on ehis aunt, whi stays in Pune, asked another relative to visit his home. After reaching there, the relative broke open the dorr and found Fartade and his mother dead.

The relative then informed the police. The bodies were sent to postmortem. Reportedly, Nirmala was suffering from various age-related ailments.” Our investigation suggests that the man induced a drug overdose, possibly with various medicines she had been prescribed. He later suffocated her with a plastic bag and then died by suicide,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Mother by Pushing Her Off Second Floor After Argument Over Drinking.

As per the initial investigation, the man was depressed due to financial crisis. He was an engineer, but lost his job and had recently also invested in the share market. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter.