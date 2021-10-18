Pune, October 18: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Pune where a man allegedly stabbed his mother to death after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. Reports inform that soon after the incident came to light, the Sinhagad Road police on Saturday arrested a 31-year-old man on the charge of murdering his mother. According to a report by TOI, the accused committed the crime in their flat at Narhe on the night intervening October 14 and 15. Tamil Nadu: Man Kills Elderly Mother After She Refuses to Give Money for Drinking Alcohol; Arrested.

The report informed that the accused named Sachin Dattopant Kulathe is unemployed and an alcohol addict. He assaulted his 60-year-old mother Vimal with a sharp weapon when she refused to give him money to buy liquor. The man met his elder sister the next morning and confessed to the crime by narrating the entire incident. Bhiwandi Shocker: Jobless Man Sets Wife on Fire After She Refuses to Give Him Money to Buy Alcohol.

Soon after the incident came to light, the sister of the accused lodged a police complaint with the police against her brother. Cops added that in her complaint, the woman said that her brother confessed to beating up their mother for the last seven days.

