Mumbai, April 8: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old COVID-19 positive woman died at a hospital in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad hours after giving birth twin girls due to the delay in arranging ICU facilities . As per report, the deceased underwent a caesarean operation for delivery at YCM Hospital on Monday, following which the her oxygen levels dropped, and she was required to be shifted to ICU. However, no vacant ICU bed was immediately available t the hospital. Pregnant Woman From Nalasopara, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Dies.

The relatives could not arrange for the same in any other hospital. She was shifted to ICU only after one bed became vacant in YMC hospital itself, later the day."After the delivery, her condition deteriorated and did not improve. Her oxygen level dipped and she had to be admitted to the intensive care unit. She was put on ventilator and passed away on Tuesday morning. " YMC Hospital Dean Dr Rajendra Wable told the Indian Express. Ujjain Shocker: 55-Year-old Woman Dies at RD Gardi Hospital as Staff 'Fails to Find ICU Key.

As per report, the coronavirus positive woman was first admitted to the hospital between March 28 to April 1. She was again admitted on April 4 following a complaint of cough, fever, headache and sore throat.On Monday, the deceased's oxygen levels dropped on 63 per cent. She was put on non-invasive ventilator support, but suffered a cardiac arrest around mid night and passed away.

A 38-year-old pregnant woman belonging to Mumbai's Nalasopara, who has tested positive for coronavirus, also died on Monday. The deceased was admitted to a hospital after she complaint of difficulty in breathing. Meanwhile, her family has been moved to isolation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2021 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).