Ujjain Shocker: 55-Year-old Woman Dies at RD Gardi Hospital as Staff 'Fails to Find ICU Key'

Ujjain, April 5: A 55-year-old woman died on Saturday after the hospital staff failed to find keys to unlock the intensive care unit (ICU). The shocking incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The woman, identified as Laxmibai Chauhan, had complained of difficulty in breathing and high blood pressure, News18 reported. Medical Negligence in Madhya Pradesh: Five Doctors Suspended After Ants Found on Deceased Patient's Body at District Hospital.

According to the report, Chauhan was initially admitted to Ujjain district hospital on Thursday night. After her condition started to deteriorate, the doctors referred her to Madhav Nagar Hospital and took a sample for novel coronavirus test. Madhya Pradesh Medical Negligence: 11 People Lose Eyesight as Surgery Goes Wrong at Indore Hospital.

She was later taken to RD Gardi Medical College and Hospital. As the ambulance carrying Chauhan reached the hospital, the officials found that the ICU was locked and the employee posted there was not present. Amid the delay, the 55-year-old woman's condition started worsening. The hospital staff then broke the lock.

However, Chauhan was declared brought dead. Following the incident, civil surgeon Dr RP Parmar and Madhav Nagar Hospital in-charge Dr Mahesh Marmat were expelled for their posts for not facilitating ventilator to the woman and another patient, who died later. Meanwhile, Chauhan's COVID-19 test results are awaited.