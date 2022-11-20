Mumbai, November 20: On Saturday, the Pune police filed an FIR against a man for allegedly raping a woman. As per reports, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police filed a case against a 26-year-old IT engineer after a woman alleged being raped by him. In her complaint, the woman, who works for a multinational IT company said that the accused raped her after they came in contact through a matrimonial website.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the woman claimed that the man raped her promising her that he would marry her. Police officials said that the woman came in contact with the man via a popular matrimonial website. The two came in contact with each other earlier this year. Mumbai Shocker: Man Ends Life in Mulund After Being Depressed Over Close Friend's Death Due to Heart Attack; Police Confirm No Foul Play.

The complaint claimed that after three months of communication, the two had a pre-wedding tilak ceremony. The woman claimed that the man raped her on two occasions. First in July and the second time in September. The woman also said that the man promised to marry her.

After realising that the man had no intention to marry her, the woman approached the police and filed a rapes case against him. "We have identified the suspect, who is an IT engineer from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. We are yet to arrest the suspect," a police officer said. Pune Shocker: Truck Driver Abused, Beaten With Belts and Iron Rods by Eight Bike-Borne Men After He Honks for Way in Varale Village.

In a separate incident that took place in January this year, the police solved a case where a 32-year-old woman was allegedly confined and raped by a man. Police officials said that the woman had come in contact with the man through a matrimonial website. Cops also said that the man fled after he gave a fake address.

