Pune, November 27: A woman flier was shocked to find the cushion missing from her seat when she travelled on a Pune-Nagpur flight. The incident took place early on Sunday. The Nagpur resident, Sagarika S. Patnaik had boarded the flight 6E-6798 in Pune and was allotted a window seat 10A, but when she went to occupy it, there was no cushion and only the grey metal frame stared at her.

Her husband Subrat vented his grievance on social media and also to some mediapersons, saying that she immediately raised the issue with the cabin crew who asked her to check below the seat, but it was not there. Later, one crew member brought a cushion from some other seat for Sagarika’s seat, but he said that this was unexpected from an airline like IndiGo. IndiGo Airline's Jeddah-Hyderabad Flight Lands in Pakistan's Karachi After Medical Emergency, Passenger Declared Dead on Arrival.

Picture From IndiGo Pune-Nagpur Flight

#Indigo !! #Flight 6E 6798 !! Seat no 10A ! Pune to Nagpur!!! Today’s status … Best way to increase profit 😢😢…Pathetic … pic.twitter.com/tcXHOT6Dr5 — Subrat Patnaik (@Subu_0212) November 25, 2023

When contacted for their reactions here, the IndiGo’s official spokesperson said they would enquire and revert. The incident sparked off a furore on social media with many slamming the airline for its attitude and blatant deficiency of service to the passengers. IndiGo to Start Flight Operations from Noida Airport Next Year.

Some people have even tagged Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, DGCA and others demanding compensation for the woman passenger and action against the carrier.

