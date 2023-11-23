An IndiGo Airline flight bound for Hyderabad from Jeddah undertook an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, following a medical emergency onboard on Thursday, November 23. The flight was diverted following a medical emergency on the plane. The airline said the doctors attended to the passenger upon landing. Tragically, despite the swift response, medical personnel declared the passenger dead on arrival. "The flight departed from Karachi after completing formalities and landed in Hyderabad at 0908 IST," IndiGo said. Drunk Passenger Misbehaves With IndiGo Airlines Crew on Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested.

IndiGo Airline's Jeddah-Hyderabad Flight Lands in Pakistan's Karachi

IndiGo airline company says, "There was a medical emergency on board IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad. The captain diverted the flight to Karachi, where the passenger was attended to by a doctor on arrival. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive and… — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

