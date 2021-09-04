Mumbai, September 4: In an another case of fraud, a woman was duped of over Rs 10 lakh by a fraudster claiming to be working with a telecom company who tricked the victim's daughter, who is also complainant in the case, into sharing debit and credit card details. The incident occurred in Pune in February this year, however a case was registered in this regard only on Thursday. A case been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act in this regard and the police have launched an investigation in the matter.

Report informs that the victim, a 57-year-old woman, received a message earlier this year informing that the sim card will be blocked in next 24 hours as its validity had expired. She forwarded the message to her daughter who then called on calling the number mentioned in the message and the fraudster, claiming to be from a company, made her share the card details. Once the accused had details of card, a sum of Rs 10.85 lakh was siphoned off from the woman’s bank account, as reported by the Times of India. Ahmedabad Youth Duped of Rs 72,727 After Calling on Customer Care Number To Get Refund For Rs 750 Shirt.

Deepak Lagad, Senior Inspector, Wanowrie police told the TOI "The complainant then contacted on the provided number. The person at the other end told the woman that he was talking from the company’s office on Paud Road in Kothrud." He reportedly added, "Prima facie probe has revealed that the amount was transformed to the bank accounts in New Delhi, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh." Investigation is underway in the matter. Bhopal Man Duped of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext of Cancelling His Life Insurance Policies; Case Registered.

A similar incident of online fraud was reported from Pune a couple of days back. A 39-year-old man was reportedly duped of Rs 28 lakh by fraudsters posing as executives of a Japanese pharma MNC. The case was filed in the matter on Thursday under sections 419, 420, 34, and 507 of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act.

