Ahmedabad, September 4: A case of online fraud has been reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a youth was duped of over Rs 70,000 while trying to get a refund for his shirt. Reports inform that the youth lost a whopping amount of Rs 72,727 to cyber fraudsters in a bid to get a refund of Rs 750 for his shirt, which was not delivered to him. A case of cheating and breach of trust has been registered and an investigating has been initiated into the matter.

The TOI report states that the victim of the online fraud contacted on the customer care number that was mentioned on the company website. The 21-year-old youth victim has been identified as Sahil Dholakia, a resident of Umang Flats in Bapunagar. In his complaint, Dholakia said that he had ordered a shirt from a social media application from FASHCHIC-15 in March and had paid Rs 750 in advance. Dehradun Man Loses Rs 90,000 to Fraudster After Calling on Fake Customer Care Number While Ordering T-Shirt Online.

The complainant said the item was not delivered to him and hence thought of asking for a refund of his money which he had already paid. After calling customer care, the person on the line several transactions from his account and managed to take away Rs 72,727. Soon after Sahil realised he was duped, he lodged a complaint with Bapunagar police.

