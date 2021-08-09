Palghar, August 9: In an incident of cyber fraud, a 52-year-old man was duped of Rs 1.30 lakh while he was trying to rent his one BHK flat in Pune’s Pimri-Chinchwad area. The victim is a Western Railway official and stays in Vasai city of Maharashtra's Palghar district. The complaint was lodged against the cyber fraudster on August 5. The accused showed an interest in the flat and cheated the man on the pretext of making advance payment. Online Fraud In Chandigarh: High Court Judge Duped of Rs 25,500 by Fraudsters; Case Registered.

The victim had put up an advertisement on a property website. According to a report published in The Indian Express, on the same day, he got a call from the fraudster and said that he wanted to take his flat on rent. The accused told the owner of the flat that he wanted to move into the flat immediately as he had been transferred from Bengaluru to Pune.

The accused told the victim that he would shift into the flat by August 11 and asked him to keep the flat tidy. The fraudster then sent a link to the owner for making an online payment and asked him to click on it. As per the report, Rs one lakh got deducted for the Western railway official’s account as soon as he clicked on the link. Dehradun Man Duped of Over Rs 4 lakh by Fraudsters While Trying to Return Saree Online.

The accused then told the complainant that there was a technical glitch and asked for his bank details. The man gave his bank details of another bank and followed instructions given by the fraudsters. Another 30,000 Rs got debited. The victim then realised that he was duped of his money. He then registered an FIR at the Manikpur police station in Vasai. The police have launched na investigation into the case, and efforts are on to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2021 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).