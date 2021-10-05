Pune, October 5: In an incident of online fraud, a 23-year-old defence officer from Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad was duped for Rs 2.15 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The officer was cheated by online fraudsters when he was trying to buy two smartphones and a set of headphones online. At the time of the incident, the complaint was not in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pune Techie Duped of Rs 15 lakh By Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns For Investment on Bike-Sharing App.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the officer received messages about discount offers on smartphones. He reportedly called on the number. “The person on the call offered me a good deal. I selected two smartphones and a pair of headphones and paid Rs 2.15 lakh to the bank account numbers,” the complainant told the media house. Pune Businessman Duped of Rs 15 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Handsome Returns on Investment in Cryptocurrencies.

However, after making payment, the fraudsters stopped receiving the officers’ calls. After realising that he was being duped, the officer contacted the police. The case has been transferred to rural police as at the time, when the transactions were made, the officer was not in Pimpri Chinchwad. The police have launched a probe into the matter to nab the fraudsters.

In August this year also, a retired Colonel was allegedly duped of around Rs 1 lakh in Noida. The complaint, 65-year-old Colonel (retd) AK Rajpal, is a resident of Noida sector 29. A case was also registered in the matter at Sector 20 police station of Noida under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66-D of the IT Act.

