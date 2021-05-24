Pune, May 24: A 22-year woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law by strangling her with a blouse and later tried to dispose of the body in a gunny sack with the help of her husband, Pune police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a housing society in Talegaon Dabhade, some 40 kilometres from the city headquarters, on May 21 and it came to light a couple of days later after some neighbours saw the accused couple trying to get rid of the sack, an official said.

"Pooja Shinde (22) and Milind Shinde (29) have been arrested for murder and destruction of evidence. The victim has been identified as Baby Shinde. Pooja and the victim had a fight over some issue on May 21 when the two were alone in the house. She strangled Baby, stuffed the body in a gunny sack and hid it on the terrace," said Senior Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

After the sack started emanating a foul smell and got neighbours suspicious, Pooja and Milind tried to dispose of the sack in the thicket nearby on May 23, he said.

"Some neighbours alerted the police. We have found CCTV footage from the vicinity showing the couple trying to get rid of the sack. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.