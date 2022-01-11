Punjab, January 11: In yet another case of sexual assault, police have booked a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. Reportedly, the accused had been sexually exploiting the victim for the past year, reported Hindustan Times.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Kumar (24), a daily-wage labourer. The accused and the victim are residents of the same area. The accused had been violating her sexually for almost a year. He had also threatened her against telling anyone. The victim is eight months pregnant, reported media house quoting SHO Rajinderpal Singh as saying. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Stepfather In Amritsar District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police on Monday. Acting on her complaint, the police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2022 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).