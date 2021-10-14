Chandigarh, October 14: In a shocking incident, an elderly trader was robbed of Rs 5 lakh at Katra Jaimal Singh area in Amritsar earlier this week. The victim, identified as Jagjivan Singh, was on his way to purchase clothes when a man allegedly caught his hand and snatched the bag. According to the report, a case was filed in the regard under section 379-B (theft by force) of the IPC and the police have arrested three people for allegedly robbing the elderly. Punjab: Man Shot At in An Unsuccessful Robbery Bid in Mohali.

According to the report, Singh, who is a resident of Anandpur Sahib, had come to the city to purchase clothes. However, all the shops were closed except for one. While he was heading to the open shop, a man allegedly snatched his bag with cash and fled. While probing the incident, the police discovered the alleged involvement of three person in the robbery. They were able to trace and track down the accused with the help of CCTV footage. Punjab: Man Assaulted, Robbed of Over Rs 1.60 Lakh in Ludhiana.

The trio has been arrested and the police also recovered a sum of Rs 3.5 lakh from their homes. DCP Mukhwinder Singh said, “After examining the footage of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area, police traced the accused and recovered ₹3.5 lakh from their homes," as reported by the Hindustan Times. One of the accused has been identified as the worker of the shop from where the elderly man used to regularly purchase clothes.

