Chandigarh, September 3: A woman suffering from a cardiac ailment was successfully rescued by a flood relief team of Kharga Sappers from the flood-affected village of Sammoval near Ajnala in Punjab's Amritsar district, the Army said on Wednesday. Due to her medical condition, she was unable to move, making the rescue operation particularly challenging. As access to her residence by boat was not possible due to flooding, the team proceeded on foot.

Upon reaching the location, the team found the woman bedridden and immobile. Demonstrating exceptional courage and compassion, the team carefully evacuated her along with her bed, carrying her on their shoulders for approximately 300 meters to the waiting boat. Punjab School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut Till September 7 in View of Ongoing Flood Situation in State.

The woman, along with her husband and her daughter, was then transported to her relatives' residence in Amritsar, where she received the necessary medical attention and care. The professionalism and dedication of the flood relief team ensured the safe and timely evacuation of the patient and her family, reflecting the highest standards of service and commitment.

The Western Command of the Army has launched extensive flood relief and rescue operations in Jammu, Punjab and parts of Himachal Pradesh, demonstrating swift response, meticulous preparedness, and seamless coordination with civil agencies. Punjab Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Ajanala Village; Traffic Congestion in Zirakpur After Heavy Rainfall (Watch Videos).

Operations commenced on August 16-17, and an assessment of the developing flood situation was taken, with troops, engineers, medical detachments, and aviation assets mobilised at short notice to safeguard lives and restore essential services.

Flood relief columns were fully prepared, trained, and equipped to undertake humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions. On receiving requisitions from the civil administration, these columns were swiftly deployed across affected areas.

Aviation assets, both of Indian Army Aviation and further supported by the Indian Air Force, have been flying sustained sorties, ensuring the timely evacuation of stranded civilians and an aerial delivery of critical supplies. A flood control and water level monitoring cell has been established, functioning round-the-clock to monitor water levels across major headworks, including Bhakra Nangal Dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam, and other critical points.

Operations are being conducted in close coordination with the civil administration, the National Disaster Response Force, and the State Disaster Response Force. This integrated approach has ensured optimal use of resources and timely assistance to affected populations, reflecting the nation's resilience and unity during crises. This proactive measure has enabled timely deployment and response to emerging threats.

A total of 47 Army columns have been mobilised, comprising personnel from engineers, medical detachments and communication teams also in addition to the main rescue teams. Twenty aircraft, including Advanced Light Helicopters, Reconnaissance and Observation helicopters, Mi-17s, and a Chinook, are engaged in round-the-clock missions.

