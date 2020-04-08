Punjab Govt Withdraws Order to Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Arrangements in Government Offices Till April 30 After Rumours of Shutdown Extension Surface

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, April 8: The Punjab government on Wednesday withdrew the order to extend arrangements in government offices which are currently prevailing during the 21-day lockdown. The decision was taken after people misinterpreted the order that the lockdown in the state could be extended till April 30. Special Chief Secretary in Punjab government KBS Sidhu said that no decision had been taken whether to extend the curfew beyond April 14. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Extending Coronavirus Lockdown; 'Not Possible to Lift Lockdown on April 14,' Prime Minister Says at All-Party Meet.

In Its earlier order, the state government issued directions to the several departments during the lockdown. The Punjab government had also directed any person living in the worst-affected areas should not come to the office, and maximum work should be done online. It had asked the departments to follow government direction in sanitising the offices regularly. The earlier order stated that these arrangements should continue till April 30. India's COVID-19 Toll Rises to 5,247 With 485 Cases in Last 24 Hours, Death Count 149.

Tweet by KBS Sidhu:

Now even this has been REVOKED, since people were misinterpreting it. https://t.co/dAEJ9nXSMc pic.twitter.com/1KmiaIw69n — KBS Sidhu, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab. (@kbssidhu1961) April 8, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced also announced that his government would soon set up a taskforce to find ways to get of the lockdown. Captain Singh also assured that the state government would provide all the support to the industry to address challenges during the lockdown. Uttar Pradesh Govt to Completely Seal COVID-19 Hotspots of 15 Districts From Midnight Till April 15; Check Full List.

In Punjab, 106 have contracted coronavirus until now. Seven people also lost their lives in the state. Only four people have recovered from the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in India, the number of cases surged to 5,274 on Wednesday. The death toll also rose to 149 in the country.