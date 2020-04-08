Uttar Pradesh Government to Completely Seal 15 Districts From Midnight to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus; Check Full List

Coronavirus lockdown | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, April 8: To avoid the spread of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government in Wednesday ordered a complete shutdown of 15 districts. The order will come into effect from this midnight. The districts will remain completely sealed till April 13. The state government will then review the condition and will take decision accordingly. Coronavirus Cases Reach 5,194 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 149; 773 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours in The Country.

The 15 districts are - Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautambudh Nagar (Noida), Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur and Saharanpur. Till now, coronavirus has spread across 67 districts of the state. Will Lockdown Be Extended in Uttar Pradesh? Decision to be Taken Depending on Coronavirus Cases, Says UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

ANI's Tweet:

15 districts - including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Shamli, Saharanpur - which have viral load of #COVID19, to be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread,as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secy pic.twitter.com/5x3xfkFoV4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2020

According to reports, out of the total COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 166 are related to Tablighi Jamaat event which was held in Delhi's Nizamuddin between March 13 and 15. The state government has identified around 1,600 people associated with the jamaat and quarantined more than 1,000.

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 326 in the state. Three people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in India, over 5,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll also rose to 149 in the country.