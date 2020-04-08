PM Narendra Modi Hints at Extending Coronavirus Lockdown; 'Not Possible to Lift Lockdown on April 14,' Prime Minister Says at All-Party Meet

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

New Delhi, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hinted at extend the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reports said. During the meeting with floor leaders of various parties, including the opposition, PM Modi said he would consult with Chief Ministers of the states to take the final decision on the extension of the lockdown. However, he added that it looked unlikely to end the lockdown anytime soon. Uttar Pradesh Government to Completely Seal 15 Districts From Midnight to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus; Check Full List.

"Massive behavioural, social and personal changes will have to take place," reported NDTV quoting PM Modi as saying. The Prime Minister also said that life would not be same after the lockdown ends. It is almost clear that there will be another spell of complete shutdown in the country. PM Modi on March 24 announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to check the spread of COVID-19. The countrywide lockdown will continue till April 14.

PM Modi on Wednesday interacted with floor leaders of various parties, including the opposition, in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus. The interaction was held through video conferencing, and those participated, included Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar. Modi interacted with leaders of those parties whose combined strength of Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha adds up to five. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here.

The development came after India reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day. A total of 773 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Till now, 5,194 people have contracted coronavirus in the country. The death toll has also shot up to 149. Currently, there are 4,643 are active cases in the country. Over 400 people have recovered from the deadly virus.