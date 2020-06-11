Chandigarh, June 11: The Punjab government on Thursday said stricter lockdown will be imposed during weekends and on public holidays, apparently to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. According to the state government, during weekends and on public holidays, the movement of people will remain banned and those involved in providing essential services will be allowed to travel. COVA App: Punjab Govt Advises People to Use ‘COVA Punjab’ Mobile App; Here’ How It Helps People Amid COVID-19 Spread.

"All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers, would be required to download e-passes from the COVA app," the Amarinder Singh government said. It simply means, if you need to travel within Punjab on weekends or a public holiday, you will need an e-pass which can be obtained through the COVA app. The application is available on the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store. Punjab Allows Reopening of Community Kitchens, Langar And Serving of Prasad at Religious Places, Check New SOPs.

How to Download E-Pass From COVA App:

Download the COVA App.

Click on "Apply For E-Pass".

Mention the reason for travel.

Fill the required details such as name, age, mobile number, etc.

Submit a health certificate.

Once you complete the above-mentioned formalities, your application will be forwarded for scrutiny.

If your reason for travel is valid, you will receive an e-pass or curfew pass on your mobile phone.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on May 30 announced the extension in the lockdown across the state till June 30, with certain relaxations. He said that the district authorities would also identify buffer zones outside containment zones wherein restrictions as considered necessary, would be put in place.

