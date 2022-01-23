Punjab, January 23: The Khanna district police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized nearly 142 kilograms of poppy husk, also known as Doda Chura, and 2 vehicles used in the crime from the accused following 2 connected raids. One of the arrested individuals is from Sihar village, while another one was arrested in Shahpur village.

As per the report published by The Tribune, the accused duo was identified as Tirath Singh of Sihar village and Ramjan Mohammad of Shahpur village. The accused were arrested when they were trying to leave the area on separate vehicles. Bangalore: Youth From Kerala Held For Drug Peddling, Drugs Worth Rs 11 Crore Seized.

Reportedly, in the first raid, police intercepted a car near Sihar village. Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered two bags containing 90 kg of poppy husk. In the second raid, Ramjan Mohammad was arrested near Shahpur village when he was trying to leave the area in his car. Police found 26 kg of poppy husk from his possession. Both the accused have been booked under NDPS Act, said the police.

