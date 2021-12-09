Bangalore, December 9: City Police officials on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old interstate drug peddler and seized 11kg of hashish oil worth Rs 11 crore from him. Delhi: 3 Men Arrested With Marijuana Imported Through Dark Net

The accused has been identified as MR Anoop, a resident of Sahakarnagar and native of Kottayam in Kerala. Four other accused are still absconding.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Anoop was living in a rented house at Sahakarnagar, Hebbal. The rent was paid by the kingpin of the racket. The gang would bring hashish oil from Kottayam on bus or train and pack the oil into small sachets weighing between 1 gram and 10 grams. The sachets were sold at parties.

Anoop and two others were earlier arrested by Suddaguntepalya police on drug peddling charges in December 2020 and 214 kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 60 lakh was seized from the gang.

DCP (northeast) CK Baba said they probed for more than a month before zeroing in on the accused.

He further added “We caught Anoop red-handed under Hebbal flyover on December 4 evening when he was trying to sell hashish oil. Then we raided his house in Sahakarnagar and recovered 11kg of the oil. A team will leave for Kerala to look for the other accused, including the kingpin.”

