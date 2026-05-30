Punjab Shocker: RTI Activist Simranjit Singh Shot Dead Near Lovely Professional University in Phagwara

RTI activist Simranjit Singh was shot dead near Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara on Saturday, police said. The killing took place in broad daylight and has triggered a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. Authorities recovered a pistol near the victim's body and are examining whether it is connected to the crime. According to police, Simranjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar known for his work under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, was attacked near the university area during the forenoon. Preliminary findings indicate that he was shot from close range. Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said that two bullets pierced the victim's head, leading to his death.

Investigators reached the spot soon after the incident and began collecting forensic evidence. The pistol found near the body has been seized and is being examined as part of the probe. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations and questioning potential witnesses. Punjab Police ASI Joga Singh Killed As Unidentified Bike-Borne Assailants Rain Bullets at Him in Amritsar.

Reports indicate that Simranjit Singh had survived an earlier attack about a year ago. Following that incident, he had reportedly been provided security personnel. However, media reports suggest that he was not accompanied by security at the time of Saturday's shooting.

The attack has renewed concerns over the safety of RTI activists and whistleblowers, many of whom work on issues involving public accountability and alleged corruption. Sanjay Verma Shot Dead in Punjab: 3 Assailants Kill Famous Fashion Designer Near His Store in Abohar (See Pic and Video).

Police have not yet disclosed a motive behind the killing and no arrests had been announced at the time of reporting. Investigators are examining multiple angles, including the activist's past work and any previous threats he may have received.

Authorities are expected to rely on forensic evidence, surveillance footage and witness statements to identify those responsible. The incident occurred near one of Punjab's prominent educational institutions, drawing attention from local residents and civil society groups.

The killing adds to longstanding concerns about attacks on RTI activists across India. Transparency advocates have repeatedly called for stronger protection mechanisms for individuals who use the RTI Act to expose irregularities and seek accountability from public authorities.

As the investigation continues, police have appealed for information that could help identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the attack. Further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).