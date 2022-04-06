New Delhi, April 6: The IIT Delhi's Electrical Engineering programme has been ranked ranked 56th globally, as per the 12th edition of the QS World University Rankings. The Institute has also been ranked among India's top three domestically for Electrical and Electronic (1st), Statistics & Operations Research (1st), Computer Science & Information Systems (1st), Civil & Structural (1st), Mechanical (2nd), Mathematics (2nd), Social Sciences & Management (2nd), Material Science (3rd), Chemistry (3rd), Biological Sciences (3rd) and Sociology (3rd).

The IIT Delhi has featured among the top 100 educational institutes in the world for four of its its academic programmes under the Engineering and Technology category, which is the Institute's strongest field, as per the QS World University Rankings.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 was announced on Wednesday. The four academic programmes of IIT Delhi that are in the top 100 rank globally are Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Civil Engineering. India, Israel Hold Bilateral Workshop on Quantum Technologies.

The Institute's Electrical Engineering programme achieved 56th rank (overall score 77.5), Mechanical Engineering 64th (overall score 76.6), Computer Science 65th (overall score 71) and Civil Engineering was ranked in the 51-100 bracket (overall score 74).

Speaking of the QS Rankings by Subject 2022, Prof P.V. Rao, Dean, Planning & Head, Ranking Cell, IIT Delhi said: "IIT Delhi has been consistently performing very well in core Engineering Specialisations securing top 100 ranks globally. This year we have witnessed a substantial improvement in most of the specialisations like Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering, etc. with improved scores of H-index and citations. IIT Delhi has also improved globally in other specialisations such as Mathematics, Social Sciences & Management, etc."

IIT Delhi said that they always work to find solution that will be directly helpful to solve problems of the common citizens. Last week after three years of rigorous research a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi, has developed an affordable yet high-performance medical textile fabric which destroys 99.9 per cent of the bacteria and viruses within 30 minutes.

Now, for the first time, such material will be used for the face mask, PPE kit and other equipment. Already a few fabric are available in the market but these fabrics take more than 24 hours in this process.

According to IIT Delhi, research & development, Fabiosys Innovations, a deep-tech healthcare startup incubated at IIT Delhi, has developed this fabric. It is extremely affordable high-performance medical textile Fabium, which destroys 99.9 per cent of the bacteria and viruses within 30 minutes, IIT Delhi added.

