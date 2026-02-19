Mumbai, February 19: OpenAI has announced a series of landmark partnerships with leading Indian higher education institutions to integrate artificial intelligence across a variety of disciplines. This move is part of the company’s strategic expansion into one of the world's largest talent markets, aiming to reach more than 100,000 students, faculty, and staff over the next year.

The initiative marks a significant shift from consumer-focused tool access to deep institutional integration. By embedding AI into the core of engineering, management, medical, and design education, OpenAI seeks to standardise and normalise AI usage within India’s academic framework. India currently serves as the company's second-largest user base globally, with over 100 million monthly active users. AI Impact Summit 2026: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Calls Artificial Intelligence ‘Transformational Moment’ for India, Outlines Vision for the Decade Ahead (Watch Videos).

OpenAI Education Partnerships and Academic Integration

The first cohort of partners includes prestigious public and private institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. Other participants include the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), and Pearl Academy.

Through these collaborations, OpenAI will provide campus-wide access to its "ChatGPT Edu" platform. This enterprise-grade tool is designed for academic workflows, including coding, research, analytics, and complex case analysis. Furthermore, IIM Ahmedabad and Manipal will introduce OpenAI-backed certifications to formalise AI proficiency as a core professional skill.

National AI Skilling and Industry Collaboration

Beyond university campuses, OpenAI is collaborating with prominent Indian ed-tech platforms like Physics Wallah, upGrad, and HCL GUVI. These partnerships aim to launch structured courses focused on AI fundamentals, ensuring that the technology is accessible to students and early-career professionals regardless of their physical location or institutional affiliation. OpenAI Hires OpenClaw Founder Peter Steinberger to Lead Multi-Agent Development; CEO Sam Altman Announces.

Raghav Gupta, Head of Education at OpenAI India, highlighted that educational institutions are a "critical route" to bridging the gap between technological advancement and practical application. This expansion coincides with the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where major tech firms like Google and Microsoft are also increasing their investments in India’s digital literacy and skilling infrastructure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TechCrunch), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

