Puducherry, February 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with members of fishermen community here and expressed his wish to travel along with them in their boats to see for himself and understand better their travails.

The Congress MP, who arrived here to launch the party's campaign for the coming assembly polls in the union territory, said everything could not be explained through words and for better understanding, experience was needed. During a visit to a fishermen settlement here, he said the exercise was aimed at understanding their problems and issues as one could get to know only to an extent by posing questions.

"...there is only so much one can understand by asking questions. Some things cannot be spoken. Some experiences cannot be explained. So I need one favour from you. Next time I come here, I want to go with you in the fishing boat to see what you experience," he said amid applause.

Such an experience would help him understand the issues faced by Puducherry fishermen, he added. The elections to the Puducherry assembly are expected to be held in April and the ruling Congress is keen to win another term.