Chennai, October 13: The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and thunderstorms here in the next 48 hours and winds from opposing directions converging close to the coast. The sky around Chennai and suburbs would remain cloudy even though the North-East monsoon has not touched the state of Tamil Nadu.

Rain is expected throughout the state for the next four days due to a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea and a weather system that is likely to form over the Bay. The maximum temperature in Chennai city would be around 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature would be 26 degrees Celsius.

The weathermen have also forecast moderate to heavy showers with thunderstorms in many places in North Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu till October 16. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast in several districts of the state in the days to come. Cyclone Jawad Brews in Bay of Bengal, Low-Pressure Area Likely To Form and Move Towards Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Coasts.

The district administrations of Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Nilgiris have taken precautionary measures in view of the heavy rain forecast.

With the Poondy reservoir having almost touched the maximum water level, the Tiruvallur district administration has also sounded an alert over the rising water level. The flow of water in Bhavani river is also high after Piloor reservoir was opened and the district administration of Coimbatore has already issued a flood alert.

