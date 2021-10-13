New Delhi, October 13: Cyclone Jawad is likely to form this week as a low-pressure area is set to form over the Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather bulletin. In its all-India forecast, a cyclonic circulation lies over East-central Bay of Bengal due to which a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over East-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 24 hours. Cyclone Jawad Brews in Bay of Bengal, Low-Pressure Area Likely To Form Around October 13 and Move Towards Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Coasts.

The IMD forecast said that under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with isolated thunderstorms along with wind speed 40-50 kmph. Moreover, heavy falls are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days. The IMD informed that rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over East India and adjoining Central India from October 15.

Giving details about the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the IMD said that the withdrawal line continues to pass through Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Hanamkonda, Aurangabad, Silvasa. It added that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra and Telangana and some parts of Karnataka during the next 24 hours.

