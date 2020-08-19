Kerala, August 19: The death toll in Rajamala landslide increased to 62 after a 9-year-old boy's body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi, Idukki on Wednesday. The tragic incident occurred in the Idukki district on August 7.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected by the Pettimudi, Rajamala landslide. Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased. In addition to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister`s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased. Kerala Govt Will Ensure Rehabilitation of Families Affected in Rajamala Landslide, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The landslide occurred after heavy rains over the last few days in the area mostly inhabited by tea estate workers. The landslide occurred 30 km from the popular tourist destination of Munnar, following heavy rainfall on the night of August 5.

