Jaipur, June 30: After making T.S. Singh Deo the Chhattisgarh deputy Chief Minister, the Congress high command is now deciding to resolve the ongoing Gehlot-Pilot tussle in view of forthcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan. Sources said that the party leaders are working on a three step formula.

Under the first formula, it is being discussed that Pilot be made party's national general secretary, CWC member, and also be given the charge of Rajasthan Assembly poll campaign committee. Sachin Pilot Attacks Ashok Gehlot Government During Jan Sangharsh Yatra, Asks Why Bulldozer Not Used Against Paper Leak Accused?.

Second formula is to bring Pilot back as state party chief. In this case, the Gehlot camp will be upset as it wants the party Chief to be a person from their group. The Gehlot group says that removing current PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra during election year can lead to a dent in the Jat vote bank. However, the party high command is discussing if Dotasra can be made Deputy Chief Minister in case. If Ashok Gehlot Resigns, Who Will Be Next Rajasthan CM? Sachin Pilot Front Runner, CP Joshi and Govind Dotasra Also in Race.

Third formula being discussed is to make Pilot and Gehlot sit face to face and resolve differences and if Pilot can be made the next CM face for this election. The party wants Gehlot and Pilot to come together and contest next polls unitedly, said party leaders.

