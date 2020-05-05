Rajasthan Did Not Charge Any Migrant Worker Railway Ticket Fare to Return Home During Lockdown, Says State Transport Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Jaipur, May 1: With the controversy over charging ticket fares from migrant labourers gaining momentum, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday said that the state government has not charged any migrant worker train fare. He said that the decision was taken by the state government after Congress president Sonia Gandhi made the announcement.

Clarifying the stand of Rajasthan state government, Khachariyawas said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Rajasthan government has not charged any migrant worker train fare. After announcement by Sonia Gandhi ji, we will send them back to their home states free of cost." Sonia Gandhi Tells Congress Units in Every State to Bear Rail Ticket Cost of Every Needy Worker, Migrant Labourer Wanting to Get Back Home.

Here's what Khachariyawas said:

Earlier, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the Indian National Congress will bear the cost of the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer. The Congress President said the party has decided that every Pradesh Congress Committee (state units of Congress) shall bear the rail travel cost of the migrant workers and shall take necessary steps in this regard.