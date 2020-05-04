Sonia Gandhi Tells Congress Units in Every State to Bear Rail Ticket Cost of Every Needy Worker, Migrant Labourer Wanting to Get Back Home

File image of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 4: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the Indian National Congress will bear the cost of the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer. According to a tweet by ANI, the Congress President said the party has decided that every Pradesh Congress Committee (state units of Congress) shall bear the rail travel cost of the migrant workers and shall take necessary steps in this regard. Gandhi added saying that this effort will be the Indian National Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them.

Gandhi added saying that it is particularly disturbing that central govt, Railways are charging migrants for train tickets in this hour of crisis. Taking a dig at the government, she said despite repeated demands by Congress, central government and Rail Ministry have chosen to ignore migrants' free travel home. "If govt can bring back citizens stranded abroad free, why can't it extend same courtesy of free rail travel to migrants", Gandhi was quoted by PTI. Indian Railways Tells States to Collect Ticket Fare from Migrant Workers, Other Stranded Travellers of Shramik Trains.

This will be the Indian National Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them: Sonia Gandhi, Congress President https://t.co/j4o56Ok8wp — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

On the request of the state governments, the Indian Railways on May 1, decided to ferry people stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown. These people include pilgrims, migrant workers, students, labourers among others. The Railways rolled out six 'Shramik Special' trains with each train expected to carry 1,000-1,200 passengers. The fare would include cost of sleeper class ticket, superfast charge of Rs 30 and Rs 20 for meals and water per passenger. Special Trains From Nasik to Lucknow, Jaipur to Patna, Kota to Hatia And More: Full List of Trains That Will Ferry Migrants, Students, Tourists And Others.

The Railways clarified that the special Shramik Special trains are meant for "nominated people" identified and registered by state governments and the railways will not issue any tickets to any individual or entertain any request from any groups. The Indian Railways planned six Shramik Specials between Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia.