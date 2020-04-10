Rajasthan Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 1 Amid Exponential Rise in COVID-19 Cases Across India

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaipur, April 10: The lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus transmission has been extended till May 1 in Rajasthan, reports said on Friday. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in consultation with his Cabinet colleagues, considering the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in all parts of India. Earlier in the day, the Punjab government also extended the lockdown till May 1 to curb the spread of virus. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

The lockdown in all Indian states, announced between March 22 to 24, was scheduled to end on April 14 -- as per the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Chief Ministers of a number of states conveyed to the central government that lifting the restrictions at this stage would be disastrous. Punjab Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 1, Other Indian States Expected to Follow.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was the most vocal while demanding the central government to extend the pan-India lockdown. Any considerations of easing the restrictions to mitigate the economic impact would have fatal impact, he had warned. "The lockdown is the only weapon left with governments to fight the spread of coronavirus," he had said.

While most other states have appealed the Centre to extend the nationwide lockdown, Odisha became the first Indian province on Thursday to announce an extension in the restrictions across the state till April 30. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes would remain closed till June 17, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, while speaking to reporters on Friday, said his state would relax the lockdown only for the farmers as the wheat harvesting season will begin from April 15. On the statewide level, he added, the restrictions would be tightened as the threat of "community spread" appears imminent.