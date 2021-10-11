Jaipur, October 11: A man allegedly raped her 15-year-old cousin in Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur. The shocking incident took place in a secluded area near the Galta Gate area on October 8. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. A complaint was lodged against the accused by the minor's parents. Rajasthan Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted And Gangraped in Alwar; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was friends with the accused's wife. She wanted to meet her wife. On the day of the incident, the accused's wife was at her parents' place. The rape survivor reportedly called the accused and expressed a wish to meet his wife and asked the address of her parents' place.

The accused allegedly told the minor girl that he would drop her at his in-laws' place. Instead of taking the girl to his in-laws' house, he took her to a secluded place near Galta Gate and allegedly raped her. The girl narrated the entire ordeal to her parents after she returned home. The complaint was lodged by the girl's parents at the Galta Gate police station. Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped and Murdered in Nagaur, Accused Arrested.

"She did not know the address of her sister-in-law's parents. So she called up her cousin for the address. He promised to take her to the house of his in-laws. However, the accused instead took her to a secluded place in Galta Gate and raped her," reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. A case has been registered against the accused. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab him.

