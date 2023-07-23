Jaipur, July 23: On Saturday, police in the Mata ka Than neighbourhood in Rajasthan arrested a man for killing his wife. The victim was the former Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Mahila Morcha President. The accused shut the door and spent the entire night sitting next to his wife's body.

When the cops showed up on Saturday afternoon, he opened the door. The police said that Ramesh Beniwal, 35, and his wife, Suman had been married for fifteen years. Pune Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Hinjewadi After She Denies Him To Take Son to Native Place.

DCP (East) Amrita Duhan told TOI that it had been roughly a year since the couple moved to their current address, as their kids reside in a hostel. The pair had a dispute at about midnight on Friday over Suman not serving food to the accused. Ramesh then hit his wife in the head with a stone out of fury. Later, Ramesh contacted his brother-in-law in Osian and confessed to killing his wife.

He was seated next to his wife's dead body. The stone that was used to kill Suman was found, and we quickly detained him, according to Duhan, who also noted that the pair regularly argued. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship, Stabs Son to Death in Shakurpur Area; Arrested.

According to the police, the accused's brother-in-law said that the accused contacted him at around two in the morning and claimed that he had killed his wife because she had refused to serve him dinner when he arrived home late at night. Ramesh, who owns a lumber business, would go to Jodhpur every two to three months, while Suman had previously worked at a gas station before joining RLP.

