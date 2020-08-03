New Delhi, August 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended his greetings to people of the nation on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Congress leader took to Twitter and said, "Wishing every one a happy Raksha Bandhan", along with a photo of him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The adorable picture of the brother-sister duo, hugging each other, won hearts on social media.

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi tweeted. The Vice President said the festival of Rakshan Bandhan reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Citizens of India on Rakhi Festival.

Here's the tweet:

Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan. आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/EJZWPSGO2J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the President took to Twitter and said that Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. "Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women", he tweeted.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too greeted people on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital as he tested positive for coronavirus. "Heartfelt greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

