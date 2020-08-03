New Delhi, August 3: On the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan 2020, PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation. Earlier, Vice President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to extend his festive greetings on the Rakhi festival. He said, "Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women." Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind & VP Venkaiah Naidu Greet People on the Auspicious Rakhi Festival.

On account of the coronavirus outbreak this year, people are being encouraged to celebrate the festival from their homes. They can share Happy Raksha Bandhan messages, Happy Rakhi Images, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp pics with their siblings to celebrate the special festival. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes For Brothers and Sisters: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greeting Images, Facebook Quotes and SMS to Send Happy Rakhi Messages.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

रक्षा बंधन के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

Raksha Bandhan is an important festival in the Hindu calendar. It celebrates the pious bonding between brothers and sisters. According to the rituals, the sister ties a thread on her brother’s wrist. The latter, in turn, promises to protect her from all adversity.

