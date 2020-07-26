New Delhi, July 26: A time capsule will be placed 2000 feet below the surface before beginning the construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said the panel in-charge of overseeing the temple architecture. The time capsule is aimed at preserving archeological facts related to the site of "Ram Janmabhoomi".

A time capsule refers to a cache of historical artefacts, documents, goods and other pieces of information which could preserve the history related to the site. The decision to bury a time capsule at the site of "Ram Janmabhoomi" comes in the backdrop of a 134-year-old legal battle that was finally settled in 2019. Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan: Time Decided For Event Is 'Inauspicious', Says Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati.

"A time capsule will be placed about 2000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about history of the temple, he'll only get facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi," said Kameshwar Chaupal, Member, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The foundation stone of Ram temple would be laid on August 5, at a historic event which would be attended by around 200 persons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is invited as the chief guest for the 'bhumi pujan'. Other political leaders including UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP patriarch LK Advani would also be present.

Decks were cleared for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya following a landmark verdict of the Supreme Court on November 9 last year. The Chief Justice of India-led bench allotted the disputed site to the Hindu side, whereas, the Muslim parties were granted a compensatory land in the same district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).