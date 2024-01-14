The Rajasthan Government as declared January 22 as Dry Day to mark the Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and others also declared a dry day in their respective states ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed temple. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony to be held in the birth city of Lord Ram on January 22. Himanta Biswa Sarma Declares January 22 As Dry Day in Assam To Mark Ram Temple Consecration In Ayodhya.

Rajasthan Government Declares January 22 as Dry Day

January 22, 2024 to be a 'dry day' in Rajasthan on the occasion of Ram Temple pranpratishtha. pic.twitter.com/6bkqna4rK0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)