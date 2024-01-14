Ayodhya, January 14: Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd, Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation said on Sunday.

"Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, will witness Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha. We have invited the Korean Queen as well, who claims to be Prabhu Sri Ram Vansaj," Swami Vigyananand said while speaking to ANI. Durga Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Wife Receives Invitation for Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pic)

The countries that have been invited include Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Botswana, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Dominica, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Malaysia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mexico, Myanmar, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Sierra Leone, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies, Uganda, UK, USA, Vietnam, and Zambia.

The country heads will attend the Ram Temple event, according to VHP Joint General Secretary Swami Vigyananand, who handles the organization's international affairs. Swami Vigyananand further said that all the VVIP foreign delegates will arrive in Lucknow on January 20; after that, on January 21st, by evening, they will reach Ayodhya.

"Due to the fog and weather conditions, the delegates have been requested to come to India before the event," he added. Swami Vigyananand had earlier said that they had planned to invite more overseas guests but due to the small place, they had to cut down on the guest list. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Grand Opening of Ayodhya Is About Whole Nation Coming Together, Says Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

