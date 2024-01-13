Panaji, January 13: Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said the grand opening of Ayodhya is about the whole nation coming together to celebrate its heritage and strengthening bonds. The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. In a post on 'X', Rane said, "Ayodhya's grand opening is not just about one religion or a temple. It is a whole nation coming together, celebrating our heritage and strengthening our bonds." Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Ahead of January 22 Opening, 40 Giant Billboards Displaying Ram Mandir Go Up Across 10 US States (See Pic)

It shows the power of faith, a bridge connecting young and old, leading people towards a future filled with devotion and peace, he said. Ram Mandir in Nagpur Video: Civil Engineer Prafulla Mategaonkar Makes 11-Feet Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at His Home in Maharashtra

"I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi and Home Minister @AmitShah for giving us this wonderful chance to strengthen our cultural bonds, get back in touch with our roots and inspire a feeling of dedication in the next generation," the state health minister said in his post.