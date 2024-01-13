A man from Maharashtra's Nagpur has made a replica of the Ram Temple at his home ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The man, a civil engineer, identified as Prafulla Mategaonkar, reportedly made an 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at his home in Nagpur. A video of the replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at Prafulla Mategaonkar's home in Nagpur has also gone viral on social media. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Prafulla Mategaonkar said, "I found several perspectives (for the design) of the Ram Temple on the internet. As a civil engineer, I studied all of them... Then I made a graphical drawing and thought about the material I would use. This process started before Diwali last year." Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: President Droupadi Murmu Gets Invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Replica of Ram Temple in Nagpur

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A civil engineer from Nagpur Prafulla Mategaonkar has made an 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at his home. pic.twitter.com/RbH4gnn3hA — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

The Process Started Before Diwali Last Year

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prafulla Mategaonkar says, "...I found several perspectives (for the design) of the Ram Temple on the internet. As a civil engineer, I studied all of them... Then I made a graphical drawing and thought about the material I would use. This process started… pic.twitter.com/ST0uaze5iS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

