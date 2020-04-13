Ramzan 2020: Perform Namaz at Homes, Avoid Iftar Parties During Coronavirus Lockdown, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Urges Muslims

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13: The countdown to Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, has begun and less than two weeks remain when the holy month will begin. In view of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday urged Muslims not to visit mosques during the month of Ramzan. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also said people should avoid holding iftar parties during this Ramzan. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

"Ramzan will begin from April 24. During Ramzan, many visit mosque and other religious places to offer prayers. Iftar ceremonies are organised. But the situation is not normal," Naqvi said in a video message. He said he had a meeting with Imams, religious leaders, social activists and officials of waqf boards and urged to spread awareness among people and asked them to perform namaz at their homes.

"Entire world, including Muslim countries, have banned large gatherings at religious places. During Ramzan, please don't go to mosques. Offer namaz and tarawih at your home. Avoid holding iftar parties at religious or public places," Naqvi appealed to Muslims. During Ramadan, Muslims wake up early morning for the pre-dawn Sehri meal and skip food and water during the day before breaking fast in the evening after sunset. The evening meals are known as Iftar.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's Message:

In India, Ramzan will start either from April 25 or April 26, depending on the moon-sighting. Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day.

Indian Muslims will observe Shabaan 29 on April 24. If the moon is sighted on April 24, Ramzan in India will begin from April 25. However, if the moon is not visible, Muslims will start Ramzan fasting from April 26.