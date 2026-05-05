RBI Building Fire: Blaze Erupts in Solar MCB Box at Reserve Bank of India's Building Roof in Delhi, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

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A fire broke out in Solar MCB box at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building on Parliament Street in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported, and the blaze was brought under control shortly after it was detected, as reported by TOI. According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported around 1:05 pm. Initial findings indicate that the blaze originated in a solar panel-related electrical unit, reportedly a solar MCB box, installed on the terrace of the building.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, and authorities are continuing to assess the situation. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site after the alert was received. Reports indicate that five to six fire engines were deployed to contain the blaze. Delhi Fire: 9 Killed, Several Others Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Four-Storey Building in Vivek Vihar (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks Out in Solar MCB box at RBI Building in Delhi

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out in Solar MCB box at Reserve Bank of India building roof. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. #Fire #DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/jmjRqqPJNz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2026

Firefighting teams managed to bring the situation under control within a short period, preventing the spread of the fire to other parts of the building. Officials confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties in the incident. The quick response by emergency teams and the limited scale of the fire helped avert any major damage or risk to personnel inside the building.

Authorities have initiated a review to determine the precise cause of the fire and assess any structural or electrical damage. Further details are expected as inspections continue. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Ramesh Park Residential Building After Transformer Explosion (Watch Videos).

The incident comes amid heightened attention to fire safety in the national capital following recent fire-related incidents in residential areas. While the RBI building fire did not result in casualties, it underscores the importance of regular safety checks, particularly in buildings with electrical installations such as solar panels.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).