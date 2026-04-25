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Socially INDIA Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Ramesh Park Residential Building After Transformer Explosion (Watch Videos) A massive fire broke out late last night in the Ramesh Park area under the jurisdiction of the Laxmi Nagar Police Station in East Delhi. According to preliminary reports, the blaze originated in an electrical transformer before rapidly spreading to several adjacent residential buildings.

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A massive fire broke out late last night in the Ramesh Park area under the jurisdiction of the Laxmi Nagar Police Station in East Delhi. According to preliminary reports, the blaze originated in an electrical transformer before rapidly spreading to several adjacent residential buildings. Multiple flats were gutted in the inferno, causing significant property damage. Fire tenders were dispatched immediately to the site to contain the flames and prevent further spread in the congested neighborhood. While the cooling operations are currently underway, local authorities are investigating the exact cause of the transformer failure. No casualties have been reported so far. Delhi: Six Dead After Massive Fire at Residential Building in Palam.

Multiple Flats Gutted as Massive Fire Hits Ramesh Park in East Delhi

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire broke out in a residential building in Ramesh Park under Laxmi Nagar Police Station late last night. #DelhiNews #Fire (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/iQpmLSW7HJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Several flats gutted as fire which broke out in a transformer spread to multiple buildings in Ramesh Park area under Laxmi Nagar Police Station late last night. #DelhiNews#Delhi (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZyTYAtjAIN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Several flats gutted as fire which broke out in a transformer spread to multiple buildings in Ramesh Park area under Laxmi Nagar Police Station late last night. Latest visuals from the spot. #Delhi #LaxmiNagar (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/CDPGCHgX6x — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).