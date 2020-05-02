RBI Cancels Licence of CKP-Bank, Depositors, Account Holders of the Oldest Co-Op Bank in Mumbai in Fear of Losing Money

File image of the RBI | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 2: Fear and panic gripped customers of CKP Co-operative Bank in Mumbai after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) canceled the bank's license over bad financial health and growing debt. Reports inform that the Central Bank revoked the bank's license on Thursday night, sending shock-waves to its customers. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the bank is not in a position to pay its depositors in full as and when their claims accrue along with a several other reasons. Owing to the current crisis, over 11,000 depositors-investors and close to 1.25 lakh account holders will have to brace for trouble.

The current financial position of the bank leaves no scope for its revival, several media reports said. The Moneycontrol report further informs that the bank's FD of Rs 485 crores is also in debt. The RBI had earlier put several restrictions on the functioning and services of the CKP Bank. The restrictions have been in place on withdrawal of deposits since 2014. Reports inform that the transactions of the bank were banned due to the increase in the its losses and decline in the Bank's net worth. However, the bank tried to cope up and had a net worth of Rs 230 crore rupees this year as compared to Rs 146 crore in 2016. Despite operating profits, the license of the bank has been canceled due to declining net worth. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Says Banks Can Decide on Offering 3-Month Moratorium to NBFCs.

The CKP-Bank is headquartered in Dadar, Mumbai. Last year in May, more than 1.50 lakh depositors and account holders of the CKP Bank had sought the assistance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the revival of the bank. The C.K.P. Co-op Bank Ltd is a leading bank in the Co-operative Banking Sector in Mumbai. Established in 1915, it's one of the oldest Urban Co-op Bank in Mumbai. Having its head office at Matunga, Mumbai. The bank has 8 branches spread across Mumbai and Thane Districts.