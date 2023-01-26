New Delhi, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day parade function.

Sisi had been invited by Modi as chief guest for this year's parade. The Egyptian President had arrived in India on January 24 on a three-day official visit. Republic Day Parade 2023: PM Narendra Modi Waves at People on Kartavya Path After R-Day Parade Concluded.

PM Modi Thanks Egyptian President for Gracing Republic Day Parade Function:

I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year’s Republic Day celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial pic.twitter.com/S58TP4msSo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

"I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial"," Modi tweeted. Republic Day Parade 2023 Concludes With Spectacular Airshow, Stunning Motorcycle Display (See Pics and Videos).

During bilateral discussions between Modi and Sisi on Saturday, it was decided that both India and Egypt will elevate their bilateral partnership to the level of a "strategic partnership". It was further decided to take the India-Egypt bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).