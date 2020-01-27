RSS India's Terrorist Organisation, Should Be Banned: Dr BR Ambedkar's Grandson Rajratna Ambedkar (Watch Video)

Rajratna Ambedkar (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 27: Rajratna Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, has called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological backbone of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a terrorist organisation. A video was shared by news agency ANI in which Rajratna Ambedkar can be seen calling the RSS India's a terrorist organisation. Asserting that he has evidence against the RSS, Rajratna Ambedkar also called for a ban on the outfit. RSS Doesn't Want Anyone to Change Religion or Caste, Says Mohan Bhagwat on 'All Indians Are Hindus' Remark.

"RSS is India's terrorist organisation. It should be banned and I have evidence," Rajratna said while addressing a gathering. "A Sadhvi sits next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one of her interviews, she says when the Indian Army exhausted its arms and ammunition, RSS provided them explosives. How did RSS get that arms, ammunition and explosives?" BR Ambedkar's grandson added. 'RSS Murdabad' Slogan Raised at BHU Days After Sangh Backs Muslim Professor Feroz Khan's Appointment in Sanskrit Department.

RSS is India's terrorist organisation, says BR Ambedkar's Grandson:

#WATCH Rajaratna Ambedkar, Dr BR Ambedkar's great-grandson, in K'taka: ...I'd said RSS is India's terrorist org,get it banned...A sadhvi sits beside PM&says that when Indian Army exhausted its arms&ammunition,RSS provided them that. How did RSS get that arms&ammunition?...(26.01) pic.twitter.com/PMmtLX2afc — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

Rajratna was apparently referring to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur who is among the seven accused facing trial in Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured. A bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008. It remains unclear when and where Rajratna, who heads the Buddhist Society of India (BSI), was speaking.

Rajratna has been slamming the BJP and RSS. Recently, he told a gathering that the BJP wants to change the Constitution of India. However, he added that the efforts put up by those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) made him believe that the BJP won't succeed.