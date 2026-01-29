Jodhpur, Janaury 29: A high-profile mystery is unfolding in Rajasthan following the death of popular spiritual orator Sadhvi Prem Baisa on Wednesday evening, January 28, 2026. The 34-year-old was declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital in Jodhpur, bringing a tragic and abrupt end to a career recently overshadowed by a viral video controversy and allegations of digital blackmail.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa was brought to Preksha Hospital around 5:30 PM by her father and an associate. According to hospital officials, her father claimed she had been suffering from a fever and had received an injection from a nursing staff member at her Boranada-based ashram shortly before her condition deteriorated.

Despite resuscitation efforts, doctors were unable to revive her. Reportedly, her family initially took the body back to the ashram instead of a government mortuary. Police later intervened, transferring the body to MDM Hospital for a post-mortem examination by a medical board to determine the exact cause of death. Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj Controversy: Female Saint Vows To Undergo 'Agni Pariksha', Calls 'Obscene' Clip Conspiracy To Defame 'Sanatan Sanskriti'.

The 'Digital Suicide Note'

Adding to the mystery is a social media post shared from the Sadhvi’s Instagram account at 9:28 PM, nearly four hours after she was declared dead. The post, written in a tone many are interpreting as a suicide note, stated: "I did not get justice while I was alive; perhaps I will after I am gone."

The message reaffirmed her devotion to Sanatan Dharma and mentioned her letters to various saints requesting to undergo an Agni Pariksha (trial by fire) to prove her innocence. The timing of the post has led investigators to look into whether the message was pre-scheduled or posted by someone else after her passing. Sadhvi Prem Baisa Found Dead in Jodhpur Months After Viral Video Case, Suicide Note Raises Fresh Questions.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Last Instagram Post

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj Controversy: Timeline

January 2021: The original footage was recorded at a Jodhpur ashram, showing Sadhvi Prem Baisa resting when a senior male saint, Veerpuri Maharaj, enters and they share an embrace.

Early 2022: The Sadhvi approached the Boranada police, alleging that a group had used the footage to blackmail her. Three suspects, Jogendra, Ramesh and Krishna, were subsequently arrested.

2024-2025: Following the suspects' release, the "obscene" video went viral. Sadhvi Prem Baisa consistently defended the clip as a "father-daughter" interaction that was surreptitiously filmed and maliciously edited to defame her.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa on 'Obscene' Video With Veerampuri Maharaj

Late 2025: Under intense public pressure and social media trolling, she publicly challenged her detractors, offering to undergo an Agni Pariksha to clear her name.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Said: 'Ready To Undergo Agni Pariksha'

Political and Public Reaction Over Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Death

The death has sparked an outcry in Rajasthan, with several leaders demanding a high-level probe. MP Hanuman Beniwal took to social media to urge Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and the DGP to ensure a transparent investigation into the "suspicious circumstances" of her death.

While the police have not yet officially confirmed foul play, they are investigating all angles, including potential medical negligence, suicide, or a coordinated conspiracy.

