Sadhvi Prem Baisa recently clarified a viral video of hers with Veerampuri Maharaj. Sharing the video on Instagram, she said, "Whoever edited my video and made it viral, God will never forgive him." In the video, Sadhvi Prem Baisa said someone edited her video and made it viral. She further said that the video was shot a few years ago. She also claimed that the person edited the video and blackmailed her, and even demanded INR 20 lakh from her. However, she approached the Jodhpur police and lodged a complaint against the person. The female saint also said that the "obscene clip" of hers with Veerampuri Maharaj was deliberately edited with the intention to blackmail her. Sadhvi Prem Baisa further said that the Jodhpur police arrested the accused who edited the video and blackmailed her. It must be noted that sharing digitally edited videos or photos can not only mislead people and harm reputations but also lead to legal consequences. Is Priyanka Pandit Married? Bhojpuri Actress Who Turned Into Sadhvi After Fake MMS Leak Controversy Keeps Her Newly-Married Husband’s Identity a Secret in New Instagram Reels and Photos.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Issues Clarification Over Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj

